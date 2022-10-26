Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Industrials
Infographic: Highlights of Ford Motor’s Q3 2022 earnings report
Auto giant Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) on Wednesday reported lower adjusted earnings for the third quarter of 2022, despite an increase in net sales.
Third-quarter revenues rose 10% annually to $39.4 billion, with automotive revenue growing sharply. The company reported earnings of $0.30 per share, on an adjusted basis, down from last year’s $0.51 per share
On a reported basis, it was a net loss of $0.8 billion or $0.21 per $hare, compared to a profit of $1.8 billion or $0.45 per share in the third quarter of fiscal 2021.
Check this space to read management/analysts’ comments on Ford’s Q3 2022 earnings
“It’s mission-critical for Ford to develop great and differentiated L2+ and L3 applications that at the same time make transportation even safer. We’re optimistic about a future for L4 ADAS, but, fully autonomous vehicles at scale are a long way off and we won’t necessarily have to create that technology ourselves,” said Ford’s CEO Jim Farley.
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Bristol Myers Squibb (BMY) Earnings: 3Q22 Key Numbers
Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE: BMY) reported revenues of $11.2 billion for the third quarter of 2022, down 3% from the same period a year ago. Net earnings attributable to BMS
BA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Boeing’s Q3 2022 financial results
The Boeing Company (NYSE: BA) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenues increased 4% year-over-year to $16 billion but fell short of estimates. Net loss attributable to shareholders
Harley-Davidson (HOG) Q3 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE: HOG) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Revenue grew 21% year-over-year to $1.65 billion, driven mainly by double-digit growth in HDMC revenue. GAAP net income grew