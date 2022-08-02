Infographic: Highlights of PayPal’s (PYPL) Q2 2022 earnings report

Payment solutions firm PayPal Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PYPL) on Tuesday announced financial results for the second quarter of 2022, posting an increase in revenues.

Net revenues rose 9% year-over-year to $6.8 billion in the second quarter amid a strong increase in total payment volumes. The top line slightly exceeded consensus estimates.

Second-quarter net loss, including special items, was $341 million or $0.29 per share, compared to a profit of $1.18 billion or $1.0 per share in the second quarter of 2021. Adjusted earnings declined to $0.93 per share from $1.15 per share last year.