Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Infographic: Highlights of Walt Disney Company’s (DIS) Q1 2022 earnings

The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has reported strong revenues and earnings for the first quarter of 2022. The entertainment behemoth’s stock rose sharply following the announcement.

The Walt Disney Company Q1 2022 earnings infographic

Total revenues climbed 34% year-over-year to $21.8 billion in the December quarter. Revenues of Disney Parks, Experiences & Products more than doubled to $7.2 billion. Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution had revenues of $14.6 billion, which is up 15%. The top line also came in above analysts’ forecast.

Earnings from continuing operations, on an adjusted basis, rose to $1.06 per share in the latest quarter from $0.32 per share in the first quarter of 2021 and topped analysts’ expectations. Unadjusted net income was $1.20 billion or $0.63 per share, compared to $30 million or $0.02 per share last year.

Read management/analysts’ comments on Walt Disney’s Q1 2022 earnings

“This marks the final year of The Walt Disney Company’s first century, and performance like this coupled with our unmatched collection of assets and platforms, creative capabilities, and unique place in the culture give me great confidence we will continue to define entertainment for the next 100 years,” said Bob Chapek, CEO of The Walt Disney Company.

Prior Performance

  • Walt Disney reports Q4 2021 earnings results

Most Popular

Earnings: Uber unexpectedly swings to Q4 profit; revenues up 83%

Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE: UBER) on Wednesday reported net profit for the December quarter, compared to a loss in the prior-year period. The bottom line benefited from an 83% growth

Chipotle Mexican Grill seems on track to meet growth goals. Is CMG a buy?

Fast-food chain Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE: CMG) has successfully turned the COVID-related movement restrictions into its favor by leveraging its strong digital infrastructure. Unlike many restaurant chains that suffered

Infographic: Highlights of Canopy Growth’s (CGC) Q3 2022 earnings

Cannabis producer Canopy Growth Corporation (NASDAQ: CGC) reported a narrower net loss for the third quarter of 2022, despite an 8% decrease in revenues. In the three months ended December

Tags

Leisure & EntertainmentStreaming

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top