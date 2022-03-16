Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infographic: Highlights of Zedge’s (ZDGE) Q2 2022 earnings
Digital publishing platform Zedge, Inc. (NYSE American: ZDGE) has reported a 30% increase in second-quarter revenues amid an increase in subscriptions.
Total revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $6.9 million in the second quarter of 2022. At 36.3 million, the number of monthly active users was up 3%.
The company reported a net income of $2.1 million or $0.16 per share for the January quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $2.6 million or $0.17 per share in the prior-year period.
Read management/analysts’ comments on Zedge’s Q2 2022 earnings
“We remain on track to finalize this migration by the end of the month, but some of the remaining social and community features in development will roll out slightly later than originally expected. Nonetheless, we continue forging forward with ‘NFTs Made Easy’ by focusing on expanding the offering to more artists and introducing additional features and capabilities to build out the ecosystem,” said Jonathan Reich, chief executive officer of Zedge.
