Infographic: How Dollar Tree (DLTR) performed in Q2

Dollar Tree (NYSE: DLTR) reported second-quarter financial results before the opening bell on Thursday. The discount store reported a 9.4% increase in Q2 revenues to $6.28 billion, beating Wall Street consensus. Net earnings of $1.10 per share also handsomely surpassed what analysts had anticipated.
DLTR shares fell 6% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 11% so far this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q2 results? Stay tuned here for Dollar Tree Q2 2020 earnings call transcript
CEO Mike Witynski said, “At Dollar Tree, we were pleased to see a nice bounce back in the higher margin discretionary side of the business following Easter; and the expanded Crafter’s Square assortment continues to perform very well. At Family Dollar, we continue to gain traction as we had a material improvement in the discretionary side of the business, another quarter of double-digit same-store sales, a 390 basis point improvement in gross margin and a 470 basis point increase in operating profit margin.”
Prior performance
Most Popular
NetApp (NTAP) Q1 2021 key financials in a nutshell
NetApp (NASDAQ: NTAP) stock jumped more than 10% in the extended hours after the company reported its first quarter 2021 earnings results that beat the market's estimates. Non-GAAP EPS of $0.73
Box Inc Q2 2021 earnings: Infographic
Box Inc (NYSE: BOX) reported second-quarter financial results after the closing bell on Wednesday. The internet company reported an 11% increase in Q2 revenues to $192 million, beating Wall Street
Splunk (SPLK) slips to loss in Q2 on lower revenues; stock falls
Splunk Inc (NASDAQ: SPLK) reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021, compared to profit last year, as revenues of the software company declined 5% due to pandemic-related