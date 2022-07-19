Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q2 2022

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased to $5 billion from $3.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to company was $109 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $227 million, or $0.26 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $442 million, or $0.49 per share.

Cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion.

Prior performance