Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials

Infographic: How Halliburton (HAL) performed in Q2 2022

Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased to $5 billion from $3.7 billion in the same period a year ago.

Net income attributable to company was $109 million, or $0.12 per share, compared to $227 million, or $0.26 per share, last year. Adjusted net income was $442 million, or $0.49 per share.

Cash and equivalents at the end of the quarter amounted to $2.2 billion.

Prior performance

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Hasbro (HAS) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net revenues inched up by 1% to $1.33 billion compared to the same period a year ago. On a GAAP

Infographic: Lockheed Martin (LMT) Q2 2022 earnings, revenue decline

Aerospace company Lockheed Martin Corporation (NYSE: LMT) Tuesday said its sales decreased 9% in the second quarter of 2022, resulting in a marked drop in net profit. The results also

Earnings: IBM Q2 profit beats estimates; revenue up 9%

International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE: IBM) said its second-quarter 2022 revenues increased 9%. The results also surpassed experts’ predictions. Reflecting the strong performance of the key business segments, the company's

Tags

EnergyMost Read

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top