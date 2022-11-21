Infographic: How J.M. Smucker (SJM) performed in Q2 2023 financial results

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 8% to $2.20 billion.

GAAP net income decreased 7% to $191.1 million while EPS dropped 6% to $1.79. Adjusted EPS fell 1% to $2.40.

For full-year 2022, net sales are expected to increase 5.5-6.5% while adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.35-8.75.

Prior performance