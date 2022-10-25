Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials

Infographic: How JetBlue (JBLU) performed in Q3 2022

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 30% year-over-year to $2.56 billion. Revenues were up 25% compared to Q3 2019.

Net income decreased 56% YoY to $57 million, or $0.18 per share. Adjusted EPS amounted to $0.21.

For the fourth quarter of 2022, the company expects unit revenue to increase 15-19% compared to Q4 2019.

