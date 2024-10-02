Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q1 2025

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported net sales of $1.65 billion for the first quarter of 2025, down 1% from the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income decreased 46% to $127 million and EPS declined 45% to $0.88 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 55% to $0.73.
For fiscal year 2025, LW reaffirmed its net sales target of $6.6-6.8 billion, reflecting growth of approx. 2-5% on a constant currency basis. The company lowered its earnings guidance for the year and now expects GAAP EPS to be $2.70-3.15 and adjusted EPS to be $4.15-4.35.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
CAG Earnings: Conagra Brands Q1 2025 profit misses estimates; sales down 3.8%
Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE: CAG), a leading provider of consumer packaged goods, reported a decline in adjusted earnings for the first quarter of 2025, reflecting a decrease in sales. Net
Nike reports lower Q1 revenue and profit; earnings beat estimates
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Tuesday reported a decrease in sales and profit for the first quarter of 2025 amid weak demand. However, earnings surpassed analysts' estimates. First-quarter net income
Important takeaways from Paychex’s (PAYX) Q1 2025 report
Paychex Inc. (NASDAQ: PAYX) had a strong start to FY25 as the human capital management company reported impressive results for the first quarter, triggering a stock rally. In Q1, moderation