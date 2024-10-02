Infographic: How Lamb Weston (LW) performed in Q1 2025

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) reported net sales of $1.65 billion for the first quarter of 2025, down 1% from the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income decreased 46% to $127 million and EPS declined 45% to $0.88 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS fell 55% to $0.73.

For fiscal year 2025, LW reaffirmed its net sales target of $6.6-6.8 billion, reflecting growth of approx. 2-5% on a constant currency basis. The company lowered its earnings guidance for the year and now expects GAAP EPS to be $2.70-3.15 and adjusted EPS to be $4.15-4.35.

Prior performance