Infographic: How Visa (V) performed in Q1 2025

Visa (NYSE: V) reported net revenue of $9.5 billion for the first quarter of 2025, up 10% year-over-year driven by growth in payments volume, cross-border volume and processed transactions. Net revenue increased 11% on a constant-dollar basis.
GAAP net income increased 5% to $5.1 billion and earnings per share grew 8% to $2.58 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 14% to $2.75.
For the second quarter of 2025, Visa expects net revenue growth in the high single-digit to low double-digit range and EPS growth in the high single-digit range.
For the full year of 2025, the company expects low double-digit revenue growth and EPS growth in the low-teens.
