Infographic: Key figures from Walmart Q3 2021 earnings

Walmart (NYSE: WMT) reported third-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular trading hours on Tuesday. The department store chain reported Q3 revenue of $134.7 billion, up 5% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Meanwhile, net income of $1.34 per share was much better than what analysts had anticipated.
WMT shares rose 1.5% immediately following the announcement. The stock has increased by 28% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/ analyst comments on Q3 results? Stay tuned here for Walmart Q3 2021 earnings call transcript
Earlier today, The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported 23.2% year-over-year growth in Q3 net sales and a 24.1% increase in comparable sales. The stock, however, was trading in red following the announcement.
