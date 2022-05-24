Infographic: Key highlights from Best Buy (BBY) Q1 2023 earnings results

Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Enterprise revenue dropped to $10.6 billion from $11.6 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales were down 8%.

Net earnings amounted to $341 million, or $1.49 per share, compared to $595 million, or $2.32 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $1.57.

For FY2023, revenue is expected to range between $48.3-49.9 billion while comparable sales is expected to decline 3-6%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.40-9.00.

