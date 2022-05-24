Categories AlphaGraphs, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights from Best Buy (BBY) Q1 2023 earnings results
Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE: BBY) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Enterprise revenue dropped to $10.6 billion from $11.6 billion in the year-ago period. Comparable sales were down 8%.
Net earnings amounted to $341 million, or $1.49 per share, compared to $595 million, or $2.32 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $1.57.
For FY2023, revenue is expected to range between $48.3-49.9 billion while comparable sales is expected to decline 3-6%. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $8.40-9.00.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
AutoZone (AZO) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE: AZO) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results today. Net sales increased 5.9% year-over-year to $3.9 billion. Domestic same-store sales increased 2.6%. Net income decreased 0.6% to $592.6 million, while
Infographic: Zoom Video Communications (ZM) Q1 2023 earnings results
Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ: ZM) reported lower earnings and higher revenues for the first quarter of 2023. Earnings topped Wall Street's expectations, while revenues matched the estimates. Adjusted earnings, excluding
Trxade (MEDS) is increasing the breadth of product offerings: CEO Suren Ajjarapu
Trxade Health Inc. (NASDAQ: MEDS) is an online pharmaceutical marketplace that provides a platform for independent pharmacies to operate more efficiently. The company’s digital platform helps optimize drug procurement and