Infographic: Key highlights from Campbell Soup Company’s (CPB) Q1 2023 earnings results
Campbell Soup Company (NYSE: CPB) reported first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 15% year-over-year to $2.57 billion. Organic sales growth was 15%.
Net earnings attributable to Campbell Soup Company was $297 million, or $0.99 per share, compared to $261 million, or $0.86 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 15% to $1.02.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects reported and organic net sales to grow 7-9% from the prior year. Adjusted EPS is expected to range between $2.90-3.00.
Prior performance
