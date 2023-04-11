Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail
Infographic: Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q4 2023 earnings results
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues were $5.7 billion, down 25.6% compared to the prior-year quarter.
Net earnings dropped more than 50% to $69 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to last year.
Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 290,214, down 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.
Prior performance
Most Popular
Here’s why you should add BlackRock (BLK) stock to your portfolio
Over the years, investment management company BlackRock Inc (NYSE: BLK) has thrived on its diversified business model and continued focus on investing for the long term. It is widely expected
Lamb Weston (LW): A look at the headwinds and tailwinds for this potato products maker
Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: LW) were down slightly on Monday. The stock has gained 19% year-to-date and 60% over the past one year. Last week, the company
Can Fastenal (FAST) extend the strong momentum into 2023?
Fastenal Company (NASDAQ: FAST), a leading distributor of industrial and construction supplies, has constantly innovated its product portfolio by adopting new technology over the years, all along maintaining its market