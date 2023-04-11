Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Retail

Infographic: Key highlights from CarMax’s (KMX) Q4 2023 earnings results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Net revenues were $5.7 billion, down 25.6% compared to the prior-year quarter.

Net earnings dropped more than 50% to $69 million, or $0.44 per share, compared to last year.

Combined retail and wholesale used vehicle unit sales were 290,214, down 15.5% from the year-ago quarter.

