Infographic: Key highlights from Infosys Limited (INFY) Q4 2022 earnings results
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) today reported its fourth-quarter 2022 financial results for the period ended March 31, 2022.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $752 million, or $0.18 per share, compared to net income of $697 million, or $0.16 per share in the fourth quarter of 2021.
Revenue increased 18% to $4.28 billion.
