Infographic: Key highlights from JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 2022 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Total operating revenues increased 63% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.

The company reported a net loss of $188 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $64 million, or $0.20 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.47.

Revenues increased 16% compared to the second quarter of 2019 while capacity was up by 2.3%.

