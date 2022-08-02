Infographic: Key highlights from JetBlue (JBLU) Q2 2022 earnings results

JetBlue Airways Corporation (NASDAQ: JBLU) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total operating revenues increased 63% year-over-year to $2.4 billion.
The company reported a net loss of $188 million, or $0.58 per share, compared to net income of $64 million, or $0.20 per share, last year. Adjusted loss per share amounted to $0.47.
Revenues increased 16% compared to the second quarter of 2019 while capacity was up by 2.3%.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Caterpillar (CAT) Q2 2022 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE: CAT) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total sales and revenues increased 11% year-over-year to $14.2 billion. Net profit was $1.67 billion, or $3.13 per share,
Is Qualcomm’s (QCOM) stock a good buy after strong Q3 earnings?
Chipmaker Qualcomm, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM) has performed well so far this fiscal year, successfully overcoming the general market slump and inflation-induced drag on customer sentiment. The company that is specialized
Southwest Airlines (LUV): Here’s what to expect over the coming months
Shares of Southwest Airlines (NYSE: LUV) were down on Friday, a day after the company delivered better-than-expected results for the second quarter of 2022. Revenue and earnings surpassed expectations and