Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
Infographic: Key highlights from Nio’s (NIO) Q2 2024 earnings results
NIO Inc. (NYSE: NIO) reported its second quarter 2024 earnings results today.
Total revenues were $2.40 billion, up 98.9% from the same period last year.
Net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $705.4 million, down 16.3% from last year. Adjusted net loss attributable to ordinary shareholders was $623.7 million.
Net loss per ordinary share/ADS was $0.34. Adjusted loss per share/ADS was $0.30.
Vehicle deliveries were 57,373 in the second quarter of 2024, up 143.9% from last year.
For the third quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenues to range between $2.63 billion and $2.70 billion, representing an increase of approx. 0.2% to 3.2% from the prior-year period. Deliveries of vehicles are expected to be between 61,000 and 63,000 units, representing an increase of approx. 10.0-13.7% from last year.
