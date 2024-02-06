Infographic: Key highlights from Spotify Technology’s (SPOT) Q4 2023 earnings results

Spotify Technology SA (NYSE: SPOT) reported its fourth quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Total revenue grew 16% year-over-year to EUR3.7 billion. On a constant currency basis, revenue grew 20%.

Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was EUR70 million, or EUR0.36 per share, compared to a loss of EUR270 million, or EUR1.40 per share, last year.

For the first quarter of 2024, the company expects total revenue to be EUR3.6 billion.

