Infographic: Spotify (SPOT) Q2 2023 Earnings Results

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 11% year-over-year to EUR3.1 billion.
Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was EUR302 million, or EUR1.55 per share, compared to a loss of EUR125 million, or EUR0.85 per share, last year.
Total monthly active users (MAUs) grew 27% YoY to 551 million.
For the third quarter of 2023, the company expects total revenue of EUR3.3 billion and total MAUs of 572 million.
Prior performance
