Infographic: Nvidia (NVDA) Q4 revenue up 61%; earnings beat
Nvidia Corporation (NASDAQ: NVDA) Wednesday said its fourth-quarter revenues and profit increased in double-digits amid elevated demand. The results also topped the Street view, driving the stock higher during the extended trading session soon after the announcement.
The graphics chipmaker reported adjusted earnings of $3.10 per share for the January-quarter, up from $1.89 per recorded a year earlier. Net income advanced to $2.31 per share from $1.53 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. The bottom-line exceeded the market’s prediction.
Revenues climbed 61% annually to $5 billion during the three-month period and came in above the estimates.
Read management/analysts' comments on Nvidia's Q3 results
The company’s stock closed Wednesday’s regular trading higher and gathered further momentum during the after-hours session.
