Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q2 2021 Earnings Results
Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its second-quarter 2021 results on Friday.
Revenue increased to $5.6 billion from $5.3 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.5 billion.
The company posted a net income of $431 million or $0.30 per share compared to the previous year’s profit of $69 million or $0.05 per share.
“The story will be updated soon”
