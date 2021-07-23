Infographic: Schlumberger (SLB) Q2 2021 Earnings Results

Schlumberger Limited (NYSE: SLB) came up with its second-quarter 2021 results on Friday.

Revenue increased to $5.6 billion from $5.3 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $5.5 billion.

The company posted a net income of $431 million or $0.30 per share compared to the previous year’s profit of $69 million or $0.05 per share.

