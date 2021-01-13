Infosys (INFY) Q3 Earnings: Key numbers and performance

Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results Wednesday. Revenue increased to $3.5 billion from $3.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $3.38 billion.

The net profit rose to $705 million from $626 million, while earnings per share increased from $0.15 to $0.17, compared to analysts’ estimate of $0.15 per share.

Digital revenues surpassed 50% of total revenue, with a year-on-year growth of 31.3% in constant currency.

“The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client-relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive superior growth, well ahead of the industry,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, and MD of the company.

Infosys’ stock closed at $18.76 on Tuesday evening. It rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the press release.