Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Infosys (INFY) Q3 Earnings: Key numbers and performance
Infosys Limited (NYSE: INFY) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results Wednesday. Revenue increased to $3.5 billion from $3.2 billion last year. Analysts had expected revenue of $3.38 billion.
The net profit rose to $705 million from $626 million, while earnings per share increased from $0.15 to $0.17, compared to analysts’ estimate of $0.15 per share.
Digital revenues surpassed 50% of total revenue, with a year-on-year growth of 31.3% in constant currency.
“The Infosys team has delivered another quarter of excellent results. Execution of client-relevant strategy focused on digital transformation continues to drive superior growth, well ahead of the industry,” said Salil Parekh, CEO, and MD of the company.
Infosys’ stock closed at $18.76 on Tuesday evening. It rose 3% on Wednesday morning after the press release.
Looking for more insights?
Read the full conference call transcript here. It’s free!
Most Popular
Infographic: Highlights of KB Home’s (NYSE: KBH) Q4 2020 earnings report
Homebuilder KB Home (NYSE: KBH) reported lower earnings and revenues for the fourth quarter of 2020, reflecting the COVID-driven slump in demand. The results, meanwhile, topped expectations. Fourth-quarter net profit
Rite Aid (RAD) looks to regain lost ground with new rebound strategy
Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) is on a mission to put the house in order and achieve sustainable profitability, after prolonged volatility that forced the management to revise the business
Moderna (MRNA): Development programs, additional approvals provide optimism
Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) seems to be on a roll right now. The stock has skyrocketed over 500% in the past one year and has gained 55% over the past