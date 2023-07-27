Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
INTC Infographic: Intel Q2 2023 revenues and adjusted earnings fall
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) Thursday reported lower adjusted net income and revenues for the second quarter of 2023.
Revenues plunged 15% year-over-year to $12.9 billion in the second quarter. Client Computing and Data Center & AI Group, the company’s main operating segments, contracted sharply during the three-month period.
The tech firm reported earnings of $0.13 per share for the June quarter, on an adjusted basis, compared to $0.28 per share in the second quarter of 2022. On a reported basis, net income was $1.5 billion or $0.35 per share, compared to a loss of $0.5 billion or $0.11 per share last year.
“Our Q2 results exceeded the high end of our guidance as we continue to execute on our strategic priorities,
including building momentum with our foundry business and delivering on our product and process roadmaps,” said Intel’s CEO Pat Gelsinger.
Prior Performance
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Stocks you may like:
International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Stock
_________________________________________________________________________________________________________________
Most Popular
Infographic: How Honeywell International (HON) performed in Q2 2023
Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ: HON) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Sales were $9.1 billion, up 2% on a reported basis and 3% on an organic basis compared to
AbbVie (ABBV) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today. Worldwide net revenues were $13.8 billion, down 4.9% on a reported basis, or 4.2% on an operational basis. Net earnings
MCD Earnings: McDonald’s Q2 2023 revenues and profit increase
Fast-food chain McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE: MCD) on Thursday reported an increase in adjusted earnings for the second quarter of 2023 when its revenues rose 14%. The company said second-quarter adjusted