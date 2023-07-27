Categories LATEST
Intel Q2 2023 Earnings: Stay tuned for the live earnings call and real-time transcript
Semiconductor giant Intel Corporation (NASDAQ: INTC) is all set to publish second-quarter 2023 results today after the closing bell, amid expectations for a decline in revenues.
Listen to Intel’s earnings call live and check the real-time transcript
When the tech firm reports Q2 results, the market will be looking for a loss of $0.03 per share, which would mark a deterioration from the prior-year quarter when the company reported earnings of $0.29 per share. Analysts expect revenues to be $10.97 billion, which represents a 28.40% year-over-year decline.
In the first three months of fiscal 2023, intel slipped to a net loss of $0.04 per share, on an adjusted basis, from earnings of $0.87 per share in the prior-year quarter. The bottom line was negatively impacted by a 36% fall in revenues to $11.7 billion. All the main operating segments contracted sharply in the first quarter.
