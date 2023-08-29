Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings

J.M. Smucker (SJM) Q1 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

The J.M. Smucker Co. (NYSE: SJM) reported its first quarter 2024 earnings results today.

Net sales decreased 4% year-over-year to $1.80 billion. Comparable net sales increased 21%.

Net income increased 67% to $183.6 million while EPS rose 74% to $1.79 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS grew 32% to $2.21.

Earnings beat estimates while revenue fell short.

For the full year of 2024, net sales are expected to decrease 10-11% year-over-year. Comparable net sales are expected to increase 8.5-9.5%. Adjusted EPS is estimated to range from $9.45-9.85.

The stock gained over 2% in premarket hours on Tuesday following the announcement.

