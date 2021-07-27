Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Industrials
JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.
GAAP net income for the second quarter was $64 million or $0.20 per share compared to GAAP net loss of $320 million or $1.18 loss per share in the second quarter of 2020.
JBLU’s Q2 revenue stood at $1.49Bil.
“For the third quarter of 2021, our planning assumption for revenue is a decline of between (4%) and (9%) year over two, another quarter of strong sequential improvement of approximately 20 points. We expect unit revenue to continue to improve on top of increasing capacity, with load factors in the mid-to-high 80s this summer. We have seen days with average load factors in the 90s.”Joanna Geraghty, President and COO
Most Popular
UPS reports Q2 earnings above street target: Infographic
UPS (NYSE: UPS) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The package delivery company reported Q2 revenue of $23.4 billion, up 14.5% year-over-year and higher
General Electric (GE) Q1 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
General Electric (NYSE: GE) reported second-quarter 2021 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The payment services firm reported Q2 revenue of $18.2 billion, up by 9% year-over-year
LMT Earnings: Key numbers from Lockheed Martin Q2 2021 financial results
Lockheed Martin Corp. (NYSE: LMT) today reported its second-quarter financial results for the period ended June 27, 2021. Net revenues increased 5% to $17.02 billion. Net income for the first