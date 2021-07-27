JetBlue Airways (JBLU) Q2 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights

JetBlue Airways Corp. (NASDAQ: JBLU) today reported its second quarter financial results for the period ended June 30, 2021.

GAAP net income for the second quarter was $64 million or $0.20 per share compared to GAAP net loss of $320 million or $1.18 loss per share in the second quarter of 2020.

JBLU’s Q2 revenue stood at $1.49Bil.