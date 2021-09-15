JinkoSolar (JKS) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenues declined to 6.2% year-over-year to $1.23 billion.
Net profit attributable to ordinary shareholders was $10.3 million or $0.05 per share.
Adjusted net income was down by 27% at $42.5 million, year on year.
