JinkoSolar (JKS) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Total revenues rose 17.2% year-over-year to RMB8.77 billion, or $1.29 billion, helped by higher shipments of solar modules.

Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB6.9 million, or $1 million, compared to RMB 363.6 million in the prior-year period. Diluted loss per ADS was RMB6.20, or $0.91.

Adjusted net income was RMB321.4 million, or $47.3 million, compared to RMB301.2 million last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS was RMB7.22, or $1.06.

Total solar module shipments during the quarter totaled 5,117 MW.

For the fourth quarter of 2020, JinkoSolar expects total solar module shipments to be 5.5 GW to 6.0 GW. Total revenue is expected to range between $1.31 billion and $1.43 billion.

For full year 2020, the company estimates total solar module shipments to be 18.5 GW to 19 GW.

