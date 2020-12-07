JinkoSolar (JKS) Earnings: 3Q20 Key Numbers

JinkoSolar Holdings Co. (NYSE: JKS) reported third quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Total revenues rose 17.2% year-over-year to RMB8.77 billion, or $1.29 billion, helped by higher shipments of solar modules.
Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was RMB6.9 million, or $1 million, compared to RMB 363.6 million in the prior-year period. Diluted loss per ADS was RMB6.20, or $0.91.
Adjusted net income was RMB321.4 million, or $47.3 million, compared to RMB301.2 million last year. Adjusted diluted earnings per ADS was RMB7.22, or $1.06.
Total solar module shipments during the quarter totaled 5,117 MW.
For the fourth quarter of 2020, JinkoSolar expects total solar module shipments to be 5.5 GW to 6.0 GW. Total revenue is expected to range between $1.31 billion and $1.43 billion.
For full year 2020, the company estimates total solar module shipments to be 18.5 GW to 19 GW.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Earnings calendar for the week of December 7
With the uncertainty surrounding the stimulus package easing and more positive reports coming from COVID vaccine developers, stock markets recovered and firmed up this week. The S&P 500 index bounced
Despite recovery, it’s not the right time to invest in Cloudera. Here’s why
Of late, Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE: CLDR) has been focused on offering solutions in the high-growth areas of the cloud computing market, after delivering not-so-impressive performance in recent years. The COVID-driven
Hewlett Packard (HPE) looks to beat slowdown with new biz model
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE: HPE) is one of the few tech firms that failed to fully leverage the pandemic-driven demand growth in the information technology sector. The company is