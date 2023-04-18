Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
JNJ Earnings: All you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Q1 2023 earnings results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported its first quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Reported sales increased 5.6% year-over-year to $24.7 billion.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported net loss of $68 million, or $0.03 per share, compared to net income of $5.1 billion, or $1.93 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $2.68.
Both revenue and adjusted EPS beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted operational sales to grow 4.5-5.5% year-over-year.
Prior performance
