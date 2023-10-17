Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
JNJ Earnings: All you need to know about Johnson & Johnson’s Q3 2023 earnings results
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Reported sales increased 6.8% year-over-year to $21.3 billion. Operational sales growth was 6.4%.
GAAP net earnings remained flat at $4.3 billion while EPS increased 4.3% to $1.69. Adjusted EPS rose 19.3% to $2.66.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects reported sales of $83.6-84.0 billion. Adjusted EPS is expected to be $10.07-10.13.
Prior performance
