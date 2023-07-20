Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Health Care
Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Q2 2023 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Reported sales increased 6.3% year-over-year to $25.5 billion.
GAAP net earnings rose 6.9% to $5.1 billion while EPS grew 8.9% to $1.96 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS rose 8.1% to $2.80.
Both revenue and earnings beat expectations.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted EPS to range between $10.70-10.80.
The stock gained over 1% in premarket hours on Thursday following the earnings report.
Prior performance
