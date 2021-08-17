Key figures from Walmart Q2 earnings: Infographic

Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) reported second-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $141 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.78 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.
WMT shares fell 1.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 3% since the beginning of this year.
Looking forward to listening to management/analyst comments on the results? Stay tuned here for Wal-Mart Q2 earnings call transcript
Prior performance
Most Popular
Home Depot (HD) Earnings: 2Q21 Key Numbers
The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE: HD) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales increased 8.1% year-over-year to $41.1 billion. Comparable sales were a positive 4.5%. Net income was $4.8
Analog Devices (ADI) Stock: Consider these factors before investing
The pandemic has proved to be a double-edged sword for the semiconductor industry. Orders are pouring in but manufacturers often fail to fulfill them, triggering a severe chip shortage that
Here’s a look at three notable trends within the food industry in recent times
The food industry witnessed mixed results during the pandemic period with retail channels experiencing a massive spike in demand and foodservice channels going through a slump. As restrictions began to