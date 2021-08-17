Key figures from Walmart Q2 earnings: Infographic

Wal-Mart (NYSE: WMT) reported second-quarter 2022 financial results before the regular market hours on Tuesday. The department store chain reported Q2 revenue of $141 billion, up 2.4% year-over-year and higher than the Wall Street projection. Net income of $1.78 per share was also above the target that analysts had anticipated.

WMT shares fell 1.3% immediately following the announcement. The stock has gained 3% since the beginning of this year.

Prior performance