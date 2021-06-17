Key highlights from Adobe (ADBE) Q2 2021 earnings results

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $3.84 billion.

GAAP net income was $1.11 billion, or $2.32 per share, compared to $1.10 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $3.03.

For the third quarter of 2021, total revenues are expected to be approx. $3.88 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be approx. $2.27 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be approx. $3.00.

