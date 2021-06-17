Key highlights from Adobe (ADBE) Q2 2021 earnings results

Adobe Systems Incorporated (NASDAQ: ADBE) reported second quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total revenue grew 23% year-over-year to $3.84 billion.
GAAP net income was $1.11 billion, or $2.32 per share, compared to $1.10 billion, or $2.27 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS totaled $3.03.
For the third quarter of 2021, total revenues are expected to be approx. $3.88 billion. GAAP EPS is expected to be approx. $2.27 while adjusted EPS is estimated to be approx. $3.00.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
360 DigiTech (NASDAQ: QFIN) Q2 2021 Research Summary
The pandemic-induced financial uncertainties have changed the dynamics of the consumer lending market. Customers are being drawn to online lending platforms that provide easy access to credit on convenient terms
Banxa founder Domenic Carosa: Crypto industry seeing huge HNI interest
While bitcoin and other digital currencies have seen a fair share of ups and downs so far this year, investor interest in cryptocurrency has grown undeniably during this period. The
Oracle (ORCL) Q4 earnings, revenue beat Street view
Software giant Oracle Corporation (NYSE: ORCL) reported a 28% growth in fourth-quarter earnings, aided by an increase in revenues. The results also topped Wall Street's prediction. At $11.2 billion, revenues