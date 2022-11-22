Key highlights from Analog Devices (ADI) Q4 2022 earnings results

Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADI) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Revenue increased 39% year-over-year to $3.25 billion.

Net income was $936.2 million, or $1.82 per share, compared to $75.6 million, or $0.16 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS rose 58% to $2.73.

For the first quarter of 2023, the company expects revenue of $3.15 billion, plus or minus $100 million and adjusted EPS of $2.60, plus or minus $0.10.

(This story will be updated shortly with an infographic)