Key highlights from AngioDynamics (ANGO) Q1 2021 earnings results

AngioDynamics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGO) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 6.3% to $70.2 million but were impacted by the disruption to procedure volumes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The company recorded a net loss of $4.3 million, or $0.11 per share, compared to a net loss of approx. $1.3 million, or $0.03 per share, a year ago. Adjusted net income was $0.6 million, or $0.02 per share.

AngioDynamics expects fiscal year 2021 net sales to be in the range of $278-284 million and adjusted EPS to be $0.00 to $0.05.

