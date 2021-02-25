Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from Autodesk (ADSK) Q4 2021 earnings results
Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADSK) today reported its fourth quarter financial results for the period ended January 31, 2021.
Net income for the fourth quarter was $911.3 million, or $4.10 per share, compared to net income of $131.8 million, or $0.59 per share in the fourth quarter of 2020. Net income for the quarter reflects the deferred tax asset valuation allowance release of $679 million.
Net revenues increased 16% to $1.04 billion.
Shares down nearly 5% during the after hours following the earnings announcement.
