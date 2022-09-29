Key highlights from CarMax (KMX) Q2 2023 earnings results

CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) reported second quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Net revenues rose 2% year-over-year to $8.1 billion.
Net earnings were $125.9 million, or $0.79 per share, compared to $285.2 million, or $1.72 per share, last year.
Total retail used units sold decreased 6.4% while total wholesale units dropped 15.1% during the quarter.
