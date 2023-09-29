Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment
Key highlights from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q3 2023 earnings results
Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.
Revenues were $6.9 billion compared to $4.3 billion in the same period last year.
On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $1.07 billion, or $0.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $770 million, or $0.65 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.86.
For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted loss of $0.04-0.12 per share.
Prior performance
Listen to the conference calls as they happen. Don't miss a beat! With AlphaStreet Intelligence, you can listen to live calls and interviews as they happen, so you never have to worry about missing out on important information.
Most Popular
NKE Earnings: Here’s everything you need to know about Nike’s Q1 report
Nike, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) on Thursday reported results for the first three months of fiscal 2024, reporting a modest rise in revenues. The sneaker giant reported net income of $1.45
Key takeaways from Accenture’s (ACN) Q4 2023 earnings report
Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE: ACN) were down 4% on Thursday after the company delivered mixed results for the fourth quarter of 2023 and provided full-year guidance that came below
CarMax (KMX) Q2 2024 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
CarMax, Inc. (NYSE: KMX) reported second quarter 2024 earnings results today. Net revenues were $7.1 billion, down 13.1% compared to the same period a year ago. Net earnings declined 5.8%