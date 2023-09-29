Key highlights from Carnival Corporation’s (CCL) Q3 2023 earnings results

Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE: CCL) reported third quarter 2023 earnings results today.

Revenues were $6.9 billion compared to $4.3 billion in the same period last year.

On a GAAP basis, the company reported net income of $1.07 billion, or $0.79 per share, compared to a net loss of $770 million, or $0.65 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.86.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects adjusted loss of $0.04-0.12 per share.

