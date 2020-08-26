Key highlights from Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Q2 2020 earnings results

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported second quarter 2020 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 20.1% to approx. $2.71 billion while consolidated same store sales increased 20.7%.

GAAP net income was $276.8 million, or $3.12 per share, compared to $112.5 million, or $1.26 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS increased 155% to $3.21.

Both the top and bottom line beat market expectations.

The company is not providing guidance at this time.

Past Performance

