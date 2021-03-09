Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Key highlights from Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Q4 2020 earnings results
Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported fourth-quarter 2020 earnings results today.
Net sales increased 19.8% to approx. $3.13 billion while consolidated same-store sales increased 19.3%.
GAAP net income was $219.6 million, or $2.21 per share, compared to $69.8 million, or $0.81 per share, last year. Adjusted earnings were $2.43 per share.
Most Popular
Infographic: Stitch Fix (SFIX) slips to loss in Q2; revenues up 12%
Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021, compared to profit last year. Meanwhile, revenues grew 12%. The San Francisco, California-based
With growing client base, Lemonade is taking insurance sector into digital era
Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has been steadily expanding its customer base, supported by a business model that set a new paradigm in the insurance industry. What needs to be seen
After strong 2020, can Big Lots continue leveraging ‘essential retailer’ tag?
For Big Lots Inc. (NYSE: BIG), 2020 was a very successful year as the discount store operator benefited from the virus-induced shift in customers' shopping behavior. The company managed to