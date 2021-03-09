Key highlights from Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) Q4 2020 earnings results

Infographic: Stitch Fix (SFIX) slips to loss in Q2; revenues up 12% Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ: SFIX) on Monday reported a net loss for the second quarter of 2021, compared to profit last year. Meanwhile, revenues grew 12%. The San Francisco, California-based

With growing client base, Lemonade is taking insurance sector into digital era Lemonade Inc. (NYSE: LMND) has been steadily expanding its customer base, supported by a business model that set a new paradigm in the insurance industry. What needs to be seen