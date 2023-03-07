Key highlights from DICK’S Sporting Goods’ (DKS) Q4 2022 earnings results

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales increased 7.3% year-over-year to $3.6 billion. Comparable store sales rose 5.3%.

Net income decreased 32% to $236 million while EPS fell 18% to $2.60 compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 20% YoY to $2.93.

For the full year of 2023, the company expects EPS of $12.90-13.80.

