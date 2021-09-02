Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Technology
Key highlights from DocuSign (DOCU) Q2 2022 earnings results
DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) reported second-quarter 2022 earnings results today.
Total revenue increased 50% year-over-year to $511.8 million.
GAAP net loss was $196 million, or $0.13 per share, compared to a loss of $185 million, or $0.35 per share, in the same period a year ago.
Adjusted EPS was $0.47.
