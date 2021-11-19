Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Other Industries, Retail
Key highlights from Foot Locker (FL) Q2 2021 earnings results
Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Total sales increased 3.9% year-over-year to $2.18 billion. Comparable store sales rose 2.2%.
GAAP net income was $158 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to $265 million, or $2.52 per share, in the prior-year quarter.
Adjusted EPS was $201 million or $1.93 per share.
Most Popular
Can Walmart (WMT) beat the supply chain crisis, inflation woes?
In a sign that big-box retailers fall behind their e-commerce counterparts when it comes to tapping into the COVID-induced shift in consumer behavior, Walmart, Inc. (NYSE: WMT) suffered a stock
BABA Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from Alibaba’s Q2 financial results
Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) reported Q2 2022 earnings results today. Revenue rose 29% year-over-year to $31.1 billion. Net income attributable to ordinary shareholders was $833 million and earnings
Macy’s (M) Q3 Earnings: Key financials and quarterly highlights
Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE: M) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Net sales totalled $5.4 billion compared to $3.9 billion in the same period last year. Comparable sales were up 37.2%