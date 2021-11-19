Key highlights from Foot Locker (FL) Q2 2021 earnings results

Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE: FL) reported third-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total sales increased 3.9% year-over-year to $2.18 billion. Comparable store sales rose 2.2%.

GAAP net income was $158 million, or $1.52 per share, compared to $265 million, or $2.52 per share, in the prior-year quarter.

Adjusted EPS was $201 million or $1.93 per share.