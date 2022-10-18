Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Leisure & Entertainment

Key highlights from Hasbro’s (HAS) Q3 2022 earnings results

Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ: HAS) reported third quarter 2022 earnings results.

Revenues decreased 15% year-over-year to $1.68 billion. Revenues dropped 12% on a constant currency basis.

Net earnings fell 49% to $129.2 million, or $0.93 per share, compared to last year. Adjusted EPS dropped 28% to $1.42.

The company expects full-year 2022 revenue to be flat to slightly down in constant currency.

