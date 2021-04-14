Categories AlphaGraphs, Earnings, Finance
Key highlights from JPMorgan Chase (JPM) Q1 2021 earnings results
JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results on Wednesday.
Revenues came in at $ 32.3 billion, an increase of 14% compared to last year.
Net income rose from $2.8 billion to $14.3 billion and earnings per share increased from $0.78 to $4.50, compared to analysts’ estimate of $3.1 per share.
