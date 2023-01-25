Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer, Earnings
Key highlights from Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Q4 2022 earnings results
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results.
Sales of $5 billion were even with the year-ago period. Organic sales increased 5%.
Net income attributable to Kimberly-Clark Corporation increased 42% to $507 million, or $1.50 per share. Adjusted EPS was $1.54, up 18% from last year.
The company expects net sales growth of 0-2% and organic sales growth of 2-4% for the full year of 2023.
