Key highlights from Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 2021 earnings results

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Revenues totaled $5.2 billion compared to $3.1 billion in the same period a year ago.

GAAP net income was $1.4 billion, or $0.62 per share, compared to a net loss of $306 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.60.

For 2021, the company expects net income attributable to KMI to range between $2.7-2.9 billion.

The board also approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the first quarter of 2021, which translates to $1.08 on an annualized basis and reflects an increase of 3% over the fourth quarter of 2020.

