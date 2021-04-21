Categories AlphaGraphs, Industrials
Key highlights from Kinder Morgan (KMI) Q1 2021 earnings results
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today.
Revenues totaled $5.2 billion compared to $3.1 billion in the same period a year ago.
GAAP net income was $1.4 billion, or $0.62 per share, compared to a net loss of $306 million, or $0.14 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.60.
For 2021, the company expects net income attributable to KMI to range between $2.7-2.9 billion.
The board also approved a cash dividend of $0.27 per share for the first quarter of 2021, which translates to $1.08 on an annualized basis and reflects an increase of 3% over the fourth quarter of 2020.
Prior performance
Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!
Most Popular
Key highlights from Halliburton (HAL) Q1 2021 earnings results
Halliburton Company (NYSE: HAL) reported first-quarter 2021 earnings results today. Total revenue decreased by 31% to $3.45 billion from $5.03 billion year on year. The company had a net income
Key highlights from Intuitive Surgical (ISRG) Q1 2021 earnings results
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ: ISRG) reported first quarter 2021 earnings results today. Revenues increased 18% year-over-year to $1.29 billion, driven by growth in da Vinci procedures and system placements. GAAP net income
Earnings Infographic: Netflix (NFLX) subscriber growth slows; Q1 results beat
Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) Tuesday said its first-quarter 2021 earnings more than doubled. Both revenues and profit topped the Street view, but the streaming giant's subscriber growth decelerated. At the