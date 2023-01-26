Key highlights from McCormick & Company’s (MKC) Q4 2022 earnings results

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE: MKC) reported fourth quarter 2022 earnings results today.

Net sales declined 2% year-over-year to $1.69 billion.

Net income was $185.7 million, or $0.69 per share, compared to $197.4 million, or $0.73 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS was $0.73.

The company expects sales to grow 5-7% year-over-year in FY2023.

Prior performance