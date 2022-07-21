Categories AlphaGraphs, Consumer

Key highlights from Philip Morris International (PM) Q2 2022 earnings results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results.

Net revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $7.83 billion.

Net earnings attributable to PMI was $2.23 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared to $2.17 billion, or $1.39 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 6.3% to $1.48.

For the full year of 2022, GAAP EPS is expected to be $5.73-5.88 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.90-6.05.

Prior performance

Philip Morris Q1 2022 Earnings Infographic

Looking for more insights on the earnings results? Click here to access the full transcripts of the latest earnings conference calls!

Most Popular

Alaska Air (ALK) swings to profit in Q2 on strong revenue growth; results beat

Alaska Air Group (NYSE: ALK) reported a profit for the second quarter of 2022, on an adjusted basis, compared to a loss last year as the airline company’s revenues increased

Infographic: AT&T (T) Q2 2022 financial results performance

AT&T (NYSE: T) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenues decreased 17.1% year-over-year to $29.6 billion, reflecting the impact of the US Video separation and other divested

UAL Earnings: Key quarterly highlights from United Airlines’ Q2 2022 financial results

United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results today. Total operating revenue was $12.1 billion compared to $5.4 billion in the same period a year ago.

Tags

Most ReadTobacco Products

Related Articles

Add Comment
Loading...
Cancel
Viewing Highlight
Loading...
Highlight
Close
Top