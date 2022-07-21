Key highlights from Philip Morris International (PM) Q2 2022 earnings results

Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE: PM) reported second quarter 2022 earnings results.

Net revenues increased 3.1% year-over-year to $7.83 billion.

Net earnings attributable to PMI was $2.23 billion, or $1.43 per share, compared to $2.17 billion, or $1.39 per share, last year. Adjusted EPS fell 6.3% to $1.48.

For the full year of 2022, GAAP EPS is expected to be $5.73-5.88 while adjusted EPS is expected to be $5.90-6.05.

