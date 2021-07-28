Key highlights from Spotify (SPOT) Q2 2021 earnings results

Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE: SPOT) reported second-quarter 2021 earnings results today.

Total revenue increased by 23% year-over-year to EUR2.33 billion.

Net loss attributable to owners of the parent was EUR20 million, or EUR0.19 per share, compared to the net loss of EUR356 million, or EUR1.91 per share, last year.

Total monthly active users (MAU) grew 22% year-over-year to 365 million.